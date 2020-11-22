William Richard JonesWilliam Richard Jones "Bill" "Dick" was born May 3, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan. A resident of Albuquerque, he passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 87, with his significant other at his side.Bill honorably served in the US Navy and was a Korean War Veteran.He will go in peace to join his father, William Wesley Jones; his mother, Nellie Goodman Jones; sister, Betty Ann Ackerman and by his beloved wife, Judith A. Jones.Bill is survived by his significant other of 32 years, Edith B. Maldonado; son, William Curtis Jones; daughter, Marilyn Lee J. Wolf; brother, Robert Wesley Jones and wife Sharon; sisters, Frances Milanec and Marie Christy. As well, he leaves behind many NEPHEWS, NIECES, grandchildren, other family members and FRIENDS who loved and will miss him.Bill was what he was and it is what it isâ€¦â€¦.Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008.