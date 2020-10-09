1/1
Dr. William Jordan
1936 - 2020
Dr. William Marion Jordan



Dr. William Marion Jordan, age 84, passed through life's threshold at 0215 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He had been in a major traffic accident a couple of years ago, which severely impacted his health. Dr. Jordan was born in 1936 in Lyons, Georgia; graduated from the Medical School of Georgia in 1961 and joined NMMS in 1970. Dr. Jordan was board certified in Nuclear Medicine and practiced Radiology in Albuquerque. He was president of NMMS for the 1984-1985 term.

He also served as Delegate to the AMA, was active on the Medical Legal Panel and served on every committee he could attend. He lobbied for the NMMS with Randy Marshall from 1978 until 1984 in Santa Fe.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Donna; son, Blake; daughter-in-law, Dr Ann Morey; and his three granddaughters, Georgia, Isabelle, and Glenda; brother, Angus Jordan; sisters, Betty Richards, Peggy Wycoff and Wanda Bedinghaus. He loved his grandkids, traveling, serving NMMS, practicing medicine, being a life-long Methodist and telling humorous stories.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Central United Methodist Church for Family only. Burial will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Please RSVP at blakenjordan@gmail.com or 505-362-0101. Please visit our online guestbook for William at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
