William K. Odell
William K. Odell (Digger) age 76 passed away on Sunday Feburary 16th, 2020. In Albuquerque, NM. He was born Sept. 26th, 1943 in Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his father Harold G. Odell, his mother Agnes R. Odell, his brother John F. Odell and his son Brian K. Odell. He is survived by his daughters Cassandra L.
Vargas, Tara L. Martin and Laura D. DiPour 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, his brothers Daniel H. Odell, Harold T. Odell and sister Cheryl A. Eaton
Bill loved riding, traveling and good times with family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by everyone.
His services will be held on Friday February 28th 2020 at 1:30 pm at Riverside Funeral Home 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM. There will be a celebration of life for Bill immediately following the service at Bill's home.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020