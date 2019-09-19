|
|
William F. Keck, Jr.
William F. Keck, Jr.-Bill passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9th, 2019 just 5 days shy of his 78th birthday while surrounded by his children and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Margaret; his sister Judith; and his beloved wife Gloria Gabaldon Keck. He is survived by his loving children, Christa, William and Marion, Dr. Alexander Corondoni and Carianne Corondoni-Felix and her husband Ismael Felix; his grandchildren, Garrick, Kierstin, Trevor, Chandler, Gavin, Nolan, Quinn, Melissa Soriano and her husband Aaron Soriano; his great-grandchildren, Regan, Juniper, Lyle, Aaron, Sophia, Zoe. His nieces, Georgette, Kim and Paige. An avid outdoorsman, Bill loved fishing, and camping, deserts and mountains, oceans and streams, and anything to do with John Wayne. At 6'4" without his cowboy hat and boots he was hard to miss. He knew how to shoot any gun, fix any engine, and even played the accordion. Ride off into the sunset Bill! A Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. Followed by a Graveside Service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE, 87102 at 11:45 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Bill at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 19, 2019