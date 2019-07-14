Dr. William Gerald Kendrick







Dr. William Gerald Kendrick, age 88, passed away peacefully on



Wednesday, January 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Jane



Kendrick; and



son, William Les Kendrick, his



wife, Donna and their daughter,



Jessica Ross. He is preceded in death by his parents, W.L. Kendrick and Musette Kendrick, and daughter, Karen Sue Kendrick. He had a lifelong commitment to teaching and was highly regarded by many former students and others who appreciated his insights and approach to biblical interpretation.



Gerald was born October 19, 1930 to W. L. Kendrick and Musette Ware Kendrick in Minden, LA. He grew up in Magnolia, AR and Shreveport, LA where he graduated from high school. He went to Harding College in Searcy, AR, where he received a B.S. in chemistry and an M.A. in Christian Education. He did his master's work at Texas Tech in history and German, and later received a PhD in New Testament from Baylor University, Waco, TX.



He taught Bible at Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, TX, and Christian College of the Southwest in Mesquite, TX. He was one of the founding faculty at Lubbock Christian University, where he taught Bible and Greek for 10 years. Later, he served as an adjunct professor in Religious Studies at University of New Mexico for 15 years. He held pulpit ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico.



In the final stage of his career he served as a translation consultant for United Bible Societies, working with native translators in Navajo in New Mexico, Upik in Alaska, and



Huong, Lau, and Vietnamese in the USA, as well as American Sign Language. While working with translations, he traveled throughout the USA, and was able to travel to numerous countries, including Canada, Thailand, Germany, England. He served on the board for Vietnamese Bible, Inc. after he retired from UBS.



In retirement, he loved reading, photography, traveling, and teaching Bible classes at church.



If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Gerald and Marjorie Kendrick Bible Scholarship at Lubbock Christian University or Vietnamese Bible Incorporated, Midland, TX.



Friends may visit Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m., also at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online



guestbook for Dr.



Kendrick at



www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019