William John Kolb







William John (Bill) Kolb, age 59, died unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Irene and two daughters, Rachel and Leigh. Bill moved to Albuquerque from Buffalo, New York in 1982, after which he had a nearly 35-year career at Sandia National Laboratories, where he retired as a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff in 2017. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his curious and passionate nature, quick wit, deep love for mountain biking and camping, skill with tinkering and craftsmanship, and dedication to his wife and daughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home.





