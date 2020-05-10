William Kolb
William John Kolb



William John (Bill) Kolb, age 59, died unexpectedly on May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife Irene and two daughters, Rachel and Leigh. Bill moved to Albuquerque from Buffalo, New York in 1982, after which he had a nearly 35-year career at Sandia National Laboratories, where he retired as a Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff in 2017. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his curious and passionate nature, quick wit, deep love for mountain biking and camping, skill with tinkering and craftsmanship, and dedication to his wife and daughters. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albuquerque Christian Children's Home.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 10, 2020
So sad to hear of his unexpected passing. I liked him and always thought highly of him, and his family. My sincere condolences.
Steven
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences. Bill was a great person and friend. He loved his family deeply and often talked about you. I will carry his laugh and smile in my soul forever. Yall are in my prayer. The Lords Perpetual Light shine upon him. ✝
Anthony Chavez
Friend
May 10, 2020
Bill was fun to work with. He was passionate about getting things done and being fair. I enjoyed his support at the Microelectronics and Solar facilities. May God comfort yoy in your loss.
Darell
Coworker
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of Bill. We are so happy we got to see you last year. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the girls at this difficult time.
Terry Smith
Friend
May 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DeAnn
Friend
May 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I am truly sorry for loss. God bless
Nash Chavez
Coworker
