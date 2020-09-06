William (Billy) L. Moya, Sr.
William (Billy) L. Moya, Sr., age 96, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on Wednesday, September 12, 1923 in Old Town, Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by his daughters, Beatrice (Tito) Chavez, Rita (Arthur) Machtinger, Louise (Anil) Stokes, and son Bill (Diane) Moya, Jr.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Edward F. Moya; and sister-in-law, Margaret Garcia.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bessie; parents, Cristobal and Beatriz Moya; sisters, Grace Romero (Ben), Josephine Moya, Mela Moya; and brothers, Nick Moya and Joe G. Moya (Viola). He is also preceded in death by Margaret (Issac) Mares, Evangeline (Julian) Serna, Virginia Moya, Raymond Garcia, Claude (Lillie) Garcia, Ernest Garcia, Richard Garcia, and Eddie Garcia. Billy was a Golf Professional who spent most of his career at Los Altos Golf Course. He was the first golf professional who opened Los Altos in 1960. He was also a golf professional at Ladera Golf Course. Billy started the first Junior Golf Program which allowed young people to properly learn the game of golf. He won several golf tournaments as an amateur which included the New Mexico Open and he also won several as a golf professional. Private services which included Mass of Christian Burial were held at San Felipe de Neri Parish, 2005 N. Plaza NW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book for Billy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
.