1/1
William Lee Lemmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lee Lemmon



William Lee Lemmon

3-25-1932 to

7-4-2020 Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Was born in Pocatello Idaho Friday, March 25, 1932.

Went to Pocatello High School, class of 1950. Graduated from Idaho State University class of 1956, majoring in radio/television engineering. He served in the US Army as an engineer during the Korean War, after which he joined Sandia National Laboratories, where he worked for 37 years before retiring. He also worked briefly for a local Albuquerque TV station.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Lee Lemmon; his three children, William L. Lemmon Jr., Susan K. Lemmon; and stepson, Terry L. Stein. He has three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He will always be remembered as an incredibly intelligent man who loved his family dearly. He will be missed and eternally loved!

Please visit our online guestbook for William at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved