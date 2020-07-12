William Lee LemmonWilliam Lee Lemmon3-25-1932 to7-4-2020 Loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Was born in Pocatello Idaho Friday, March 25, 1932.Went to Pocatello High School, class of 1950. Graduated from Idaho State University class of 1956, majoring in radio/television engineering. He served in the US Army as an engineer during the Korean War, after which he joined Sandia National Laboratories, where he worked for 37 years before retiring. He also worked briefly for a local Albuquerque TV station.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Lee Lemmon; his three children, William L. Lemmon Jr., Susan K. Lemmon; and stepson, Terry L. Stein. He has three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.He will always be remembered as an incredibly intelligent man who loved his family dearly. He will be missed and eternally loved!Please visit our online guestbook for William at