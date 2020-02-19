William Leroy Gibson
Leroy Gibson, 85, born Tuesday, July 17, 1934, in Perry, OK, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He married Shirley Gibson on November 1, 1952. He has three brothers, Merle, Archie, and Duane Gibson. Leroy retired from Sandia National Labs after 40 years. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth, Les, and Curtis Gibson; two grandkids, Chris and Kimberly; and two great-grandkids, James and Cheyenne. A Service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Tramway Community Church, 4800 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Leroy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020