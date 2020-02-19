William Leroy Gibson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Leroy Gibson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

William Leroy Gibson



Leroy Gibson, 85, born Tuesday, July 17, 1934, in Perry, OK, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He married Shirley Gibson on November 1, 1952. He has three brothers, Merle, Archie, and Duane Gibson. Leroy retired from Sandia National Labs after 40 years. He is survived by three sons, Kenneth, Les, and Curtis Gibson; two grandkids, Chris and Kimberly; and two great-grandkids, James and Cheyenne. A Service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Tramway Community Church, 4800 Tramway Ridge Dr. NE Albuquerque, NM 87111. Please visit our online guestbook for Leroy at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.