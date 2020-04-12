Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lewis Hibs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Lewis Hibs







On Wednesday,



April 1, 2020 Bill Hibbs, loving husband, father, and grandfather passes away at the age of 71 in Crystal Lake IL. Bill was born in China Lake CA to Florence Carmack and William Hibbs July 31,1948.



Bill and his family moved to Albuquerque in 1950. Bill attended Del Norte High in Albuquerque. He graduated from UNM in 1971 with a Political Science degree, while attending UNM Bill was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Bill married Janet McBride in 1971 at the Aquinas Newman Center on campus of UNM in 1971.



In there 49 years of marriage they traveled the world and lived in many places in the US because of Bill's position at Motorola, Hawaii, Texas,Colorado, finally ending up at Motorola Headquarters in a suburb of Chicago in 1990. Bill retired from Motorola and became a real estate broker in 2005.



Janet and Bill were Blessed with two Wonderful children, Chris and Gretchen!His Life was brightened with his four grand children! Bill was proceeded in death by his parents. Still living are his brothers Mike Hibbs,Dick Chadwick, Jim Chadwick, and Mimi Johnson.



Bill was a Great fan of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys! Bill loved the outdoors, loved the Sunshine and loved going to any kind of Sporting Event that was close! Bill was always the eternal optimist!



When visiting Albuquerque periodically the first place he would go was Sadie's on Fourth Street and order a double plate of Enchiladas. Which always caused Janet to say, "Oh Bill"! He'd just smile and Finish the plate, along with a Marg. or two! "After lunch there was always a trip to Santa Fe, and a dinner and a drink at the "PINK" ADOBE!"



Those who knew Bill through the years were Blessed with a Wonderful Person and a Wonderful Friend! Bill would always go out of his way to help those in need.



Those that worked with Bill or for him always knew that had a Fair and Honest person that cared for them and their well being.



Bills Spirit and Compassion will be missed by the World! We who knew him were the Lucky Ones!



Services are pending at the Davenport Funeral Home in Crystal Lake IL.



815-459-3411



