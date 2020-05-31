William Arthur Mandly
William Arthur Mandly, age 89, a resident of Albuquerque, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for William at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.