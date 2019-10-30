Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Mark Blevins. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Fairview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

William Mark Blevins or Mark as he was known to all his friends passed away on 18 August 2019 at the age of 63. Mark was diagnosed with cancer only two weeks earlier and passed peacefully with his family and friends around him. Mark was born in Recita Park Ca on May 6, 1956 and grew up in Leadville Colorado. He struck out on his own at the age of 16 and traveled the world for a while before eventually moving to Northern New Mexico, where he worked as a silversmith and lapidary, finally settling down in Albuquerque in the early 80s.



Mark was a life long learner and teacher. He studied martial arts for almost 30 years and was also a beloved instructor. He earned his bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering in his late 30s while working full time. Mark retired from Honeywell in 2012 with many distinguishing awards and his name on 5 patents.



Mark is preceded in death by his father William Blevins and his brother Linc Blevins. He is survived by his mother Georgia Wright.



There will be a graveside memorial as his ashes are interred next to his brother in Salida Colorado on Friday, Nov 1, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery at



1 p.m.



