William "Bob" Robert McGee
William Robert (Bob) McGee, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Bob was born in Wilburton OK on Thursday, May 14, 1936 to Melvin Monroe and Pauline Faye Knight McGee. He would eventually move to Carlsbad, NM, graduating from Carlsbad High School. He attended New Mexico State University while in the CO-OP program, and the University of New Mexico having graduated with a degree in History. He subsequently attained a master's degree in Educational Administration, and became a career educator as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal for Albuquerque Public Schools.
Bob is survived by; his wife of 58 years, Marilyn; children, Jonathon N. McGee, Erin L. Britton, Mary A. Walker, and Timothy C. McGee; his sister, Carol Dicken; and his brother, Ross McGee. He was loved and appreciated by his nine grandchildren, Deven, Coedy, Brooke, Cori, Adam, Garrett, Jackson, Niall, and Charli.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Grace United Methodist Church at 420 San Lorenzo NW with a reception to follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Bob at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 22, 2019