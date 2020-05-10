William Miller
William "Bill" Miller



Bill passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 in his Albuquerque home. Bill had a career teaching geology and geography. He switched careers and moved from Rochester, NY to Albuquerque in 1981 where he began a career as an auditor at Sandia National Laboratories. He retired in 1991, so he could spend more time with his favorite and only wife, Rose Anna. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bessie, beloved wife Rose Anna, brother Fred and his wife Bernadine (Bernie), brothers-in-law Cecil and Sam, and nieces Pamela and Barbara. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia and Catherine, son Jim, daughter Roxie (John), and John's sons, Chris (Naomi) and Kevin (Sarah), granddaughter Noel, sisters-in-law Jeanne and Elizabeth, and many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sharon, his nurse, and Aracely, his aide for their invaluable assistance and friendship. Bill will be laid to rest in Albuquerque with his beloved wife, Rose Anna. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please see RiversideFunerals.com for full obituary.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Thank you for everything you did for us, Daddy! You set such good examples for us to follow. We miss you dearly.
Roxie
Daughter
May 10, 2020
Roxanne Carpenter
Daughter
