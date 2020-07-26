William N. Reynolds







Dr. William Nash Reynolds "Bill", 57, passed away on Monday, July 20th, due to complications of Primary Myelofibrosis and Leukemia (AML). Originally from Newton, Mass, he lived in Albuquerque, NM with his wife Renee Reynolds and two children; Nash and Tess Reynolds. He was very close to his brothers; Gordon and Andrew. Bill got his Doctorate in Physics from UCSD, had his own firm Least Squares Software for 15 years and most recently worked at Stellar Science. Bill loved taking trips with his family (Disneyworld, the National Parks and Ecuador were favorites); hiking on the foothills trails and hosting/attending dinners with friends and family. His sense of humor, adventurous spirit and passion for obscure facts will be dearly missed. We love you, Bill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store