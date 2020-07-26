1/1
William N. Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William N. Reynolds



Dr. William Nash Reynolds "Bill", 57, passed away on Monday, July 20th, due to complications of Primary Myelofibrosis and Leukemia (AML). Originally from Newton, Mass, he lived in Albuquerque, NM with his wife Renee Reynolds and two children; Nash and Tess Reynolds. He was very close to his brothers; Gordon and Andrew. Bill got his Doctorate in Physics from UCSD, had his own firm Least Squares Software for 15 years and most recently worked at Stellar Science. Bill loved taking trips with his family (Disneyworld, the National Parks and Ecuador were favorites); hiking on the foothills trails and hosting/attending dinners with friends and family. His sense of humor, adventurous spirit and passion for obscure facts will be dearly missed. We love you, Bill.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved