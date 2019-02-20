Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Nelson Henderson. View Sign

William Nelson Henderson's extraordinary life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Grace Church, 6901 San Antonio Dr. NE in Albuquerque. His 78 years here on earth were a blessing to so many, and he has begun eternity in Heaven, a destination promised in Romans 10:12-13, "For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile â€" the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call upon him, for Everyone who calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved." If you knew Bill as a youngster in Amarillo, TX, you would have admired his steadfast climb up the Scout ladder to the highest rank of Eagle Scout. If you knew him at Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM, you would have admired him as the President of the Student Senate his senior year and enjoyed his performances as he participated in dramatic and musical productions and achieved a Bachelor of Arts Degree. If you played handball or racquetball with him you probably got beat, and if you played golf with him, you might be surprised to know that he owns trophies for shooting Three Holes in One! And after six years in Management at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston and earning a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Utah School of Law, you would have admired his honorable and genteel manner of practicing law in Albuquerque, during which time he wrote three books important to the practice of Law â€" Law Office Management, New Mexico Probate Manual and New Mexico Divorce Manual. If you received pre-marital or marriage counseling from Bill and Elaine, you will remember that Bill made certain to leave you with a relationship with Jesus Christ if you didn't already have one. William Theodore (Ted) Henderson remembers his Dad as fisherman, coach, a member of the lawyers "Bad Guys" softball team, outdoorsman, athlete and Esquire. Darla Marie (Darla) Henderson believes her Dad's courage, sense of humor and witticisms were beyond compare. She will miss playing gin rummy with him but will hold forever in her heart their special bond. Donald Joseph Henderson (Don) especially admires his Dad for following Christ and being an honest lawyer who was appointed guardian ad litem to dozens of children. Bill's spiritual journey began in 1980 when he surrendered his life to Christ, a decision that changed his life. He lived the remainder of his years committed to Jesus Christ and became a Biblical scholar. His marriage to Elaine and acceptance of Dad-hood to William Wesley and Marshall McLaury Monroe on May 21, 1981, was the beginning of a 39 year excursion into a beautifully blended family adventure. He embraced Granddad-hood for Jordan Aaron Henderson, Skylar Liam Henderson, Brooke Henderson, and Levi William Henderson, and Papa-hood for Jeremy Jacob, Spencer Salomon and Benjamin Bartlett Monroe of Austin, TX and Mason McLaury, Graham Geoffrey and Hannah Elaine Monroe of Corrales, NM. Memorial contributions may be made to CareNet, 9809 Candelaria Road NE, Suite A, Albuquerque, NM 87112,



6901 San Antonio Dr NE

Albuquerque, NM 87109

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 20, 2019

