William "Paul" Casias
On Wednesday,
July 3, 2019,
William "Paul"
Casias, age 56,
passed away
peacefully with
his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his dad, Joey
Casias; grandparents Raymundo & Agripina Mares, Faustino &
Sylvestra Casias; and nephew Vincent Garcia. He is survived by his mom, Olivia Casias; son Joey Casias; daughter Ashley Casias and partner PeeWee; brother Anthony Casias & wife Anna; sister Debra
Zamora; brother David Casias; sister Doreen Johnson & husband Mark. Grandchildren: Joseph, Auctavia, Eugene & Vicky; many nieces, nephews & extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by a
Rosary at 8:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. all at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW. Burial will follow at San Jose
de Armijo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andrew
Garcia, Lawrence Casias, David Casias, PeeWee Miramontes, Kenneth Encee and Manuel Baldonado. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph, Eugene, Joey and Kevin. Special thank you to Christine and Manny from Hospice for their care of him.
Arrangements by Direct
Funeral Services, 2919
4th St. NW
www.directfuneralservicesabq.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 9, 2019