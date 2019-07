William "Paul" CasiasOn Wednesday,July 3, 2019,William "Paul"Casias, age 56,passed awaypeacefully withhis family by his side. He was preceded in death by his dad, JoeyCasias; grandparents Raymundo & Agripina Mares, Faustino &Sylvestra Casias; and nephew Vincent Garcia. He is survived by his mom, Olivia Casias; son Joey Casias; daughter Ashley Casias and partner PeeWee; brother Anthony Casias & wife Anna; sister DebraZamora; brother David Casias; sister Doreen Johnson & husband Mark. Grandchildren: Joseph, Auctavia, Eugene & Vicky; many nieces, nephews & extended family. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. followed by aRosary at 8:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. all at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW. Burial will follow at San Josede Armijo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be AndrewGarcia, Lawrence Casias, David Casias, PeeWee Miramontes, Kenneth Encee and Manuel Baldonado. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph, Eugene, Joey and Kevin. Special thank you to Christine and Manny from Hospice for their care of him.Arrangements by DirectFuneral Services, 29194th St. NW