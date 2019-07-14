William Quint
Bill passed away at age 84 on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Glenda Quint; brother
James Quint; children Nick Quint (Aggie); Tina
Quint Hale
(Tom); Tim Quint
(Sherryl); grandchildren Jamie
Gallagher, Jarod Hale,
Nicholas Quint, Hannah
Quint, Cherreda Piasso; and two great grandchildren Tristan & Owen. He was preceded in death by son Michael
Quint. Bill was a faithful Marine
and loved his
country. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, Daniels
Family Funeral
Services, 7601
Wyoming
Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019