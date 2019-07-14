William Quint (1935 - 2019)
  • "He was a very good friend and hunting buddy."
    - Rudy Tafoya
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
William Quint



Bill passed away at age 84 on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Glenda Quint; brother

James Quint; children Nick Quint (Aggie); Tina

Quint Hale

(Tom); Tim Quint

(Sherryl); grandchildren Jamie

Gallagher, Jarod Hale,

Nicholas Quint, Hannah

Quint, Cherreda Piasso; and two great grandchildren Tristan & Owen. He was preceded in death by son Michael

Quint. Bill was a faithful Marine

and loved his

Please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019
