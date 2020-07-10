William Ralph Crowley







William Ralph Crowley, "Bill", husband, father, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday July 1st, 2020. Bill was one of three children born to Oliver Wendell Crowley and Sarah Ilene Crowley-Stewart on March 23, 1932.



He grew up in Michigan, was a proud Army veteran who worked in optical technology, retired after 22 years and became a Training Instructor at Sipi for 20 more years. Respected and admired by all who knew him, he was everyone's favorite person and the love of our family. He was kind, gentle with a grand sense of humor. Laughter was always part of spending time with him. When you think of Bill Crowley, you think of a family man with a passion for fishing, hunting and golfing. His imprint will forever be a part of us. And "How 'bout them Michigan Wolverines?" He had a true love for football. Bill's greatest joy in life was his family and his dog, Bode.



Proceded in death by his parents Oliver Wendell Crowley and Sarah Ilene Crowley-Stewart, step-mother Margaret Crowley, his brother and sister Donald and Jean Crowley, and his two sons Keith and Kent Crowley. Bill is survived by his wife Hazel Crowley, his two daughters Sheree Shaw and Heather Rambaud, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who all miss him dearly.





