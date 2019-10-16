William (Bill) Roy Gore
Bill Gore (84) was born July 22, 1935 in Albuquerque. He passed away comfortably at home on October 14, 2019. He graduated from the University of New Mexico and was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He retired from Albuquerque Public Schools after 26 years, serving as principal of Truman and Polk Middle Schools.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Wilbur and Dorothy Gore, wife Carol Gore, daughter Carol Luthy, and step daughter-in-law Gina Cimino.
Bill is survived by his daughter Sandy Maxwell and husband Ron, son Dave Gore and wife Teresa; three grandchildren Kristen Lindblom, Amber Luthy, and Ashley Sargent; great grandchildren Paige, Jillian and Max. He is also survived by step children Greg Cimino, Buz Cimino, Tim Cimino and wife Theresa; step grandchildren Kevin Cimino, Brittny Standard, Kyle Cimino, Tierney Trujillo, and Tiersa Bosey; step great-grandchildren Dylan, Jaedan, Kevin, Ruby, Ryleigh, Tierney, and Lailenna.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel of Direct Services, 2919 4th Street NW in Albuquerque at 11:30 a.m Thursday,
October 17.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019