William Lewis RussellBill Russell, age 76, a friend to everyone who met him, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Bill was known for his love and dedication to his family, hunting, camping, fishing, golfing, and his sense of humor. Bill answered the call to serve his country with one tour in Vietnam, serving from 1965 to 1967. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane Russell; his daughter, Lynette Betzen, and husband, Michael; his daughter, Dawn Grimes and husband, Michael; and three granddaughters, Brooke Gallegos and husband, Brian, Taylor Betzen and Lauren Betzen. He is also survived by his brothers, Eddie Russell, Jack Russell, and wife, Debbie; his sisters, Margaret Russell, Judy Aranda, and husband, Louis, Bonnie Russell and spouse, Peter Candia (deceased). He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William and Eloisa Victoriana Russell; and brother Charles Russell.Bill will always be remembered for his creativity in fixing what was broken, hard work throughout his life, love of the Dallas Cowboys, and his pride in his family's accomplishments. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this week. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at