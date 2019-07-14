Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Sidney Sanders. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Sidney Sanders







William (Bill) Sidney Sanders, 84, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11, 2019. Bill was born October 11, 1934 in the farm community of Noble, Georgia, the only child of Oliver and Dorothy Sanders.



At 17, he left high school to join the US Air Force, where he served in the 59th Medical Group, Burtonwood AFB, United Kingdom, as medical instructor for the Air Depot Wing. While there, he formed a competitive drill team, which won multiple United Kingdom championships. He also participated in "Operation Teapot," the last major above ground atomic test while based out of Nellis AFB.



After leaving the Air Force, Bill entered the radio industry as a part-time deejay. This experience launched his 50-year career in virtually every phase of broadcasting. He directed the startup of dozens of businesses, all serving the industry. Bill was a two-time recipient of broadcasting's prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Society award, an honor he was very proud of. Bill spent many years as a business consultant, devoting his time to mentoring, teaching and lecturing entrepreneurs and business leaders, at universities across the eastern US and New Zealand, including UNM. His favorite subjects were Marketing, Leadership, Finance, and Management.



Bill had a wandering spirit, and greatly enjoyed traveling internationally, most often creating and directing tours of family members, business associates, and a multitude of friends. Some of his favorite destinations included New Zealand, Mexico, Germany, England, and Ireland. Bill also indulged a lifelong passion for cooking, and enjoying fine food, by investing himself in restaurant ownership and management with his wife Roberta. His spirit leaves an indelible imprint on those who knew and loved him.



Bill is survived by his loving wife Roberta Finley and their combined families: Michele Sanders (Wendy); Michael Sanders (Tessa), Mark Sanders (deceased), Richard Gonzales (Arian), Roy Metzgar, Iris Vallejos (Rick), Brian Metzgar (deceased), 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life is pending. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at



William (Bill) Sidney SandersWilliam (Bill) Sidney Sanders, 84, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 11, 2019. Bill was born October 11, 1934 in the farm community of Noble, Georgia, the only child of Oliver and Dorothy Sanders.At 17, he left high school to join the US Air Force, where he served in the 59th Medical Group, Burtonwood AFB, United Kingdom, as medical instructor for the Air Depot Wing. While there, he formed a competitive drill team, which won multiple United Kingdom championships. He also participated in "Operation Teapot," the last major above ground atomic test while based out of Nellis AFB.After leaving the Air Force, Bill entered the radio industry as a part-time deejay. This experience launched his 50-year career in virtually every phase of broadcasting. He directed the startup of dozens of businesses, all serving the industry. Bill was a two-time recipient of broadcasting's prestigious Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Society award, an honor he was very proud of. Bill spent many years as a business consultant, devoting his time to mentoring, teaching and lecturing entrepreneurs and business leaders, at universities across the eastern US and New Zealand, including UNM. His favorite subjects were Marketing, Leadership, Finance, and Management.Bill had a wandering spirit, and greatly enjoyed traveling internationally, most often creating and directing tours of family members, business associates, and a multitude of friends. Some of his favorite destinations included New Zealand, Mexico, Germany, England, and Ireland. Bill also indulged a lifelong passion for cooking, and enjoying fine food, by investing himself in restaurant ownership and management with his wife Roberta. His spirit leaves an indelible imprint on those who knew and loved him.Bill is survived by his loving wife Roberta Finley and their combined families: Michele Sanders (Wendy); Michael Sanders (Tessa), Mark Sanders (deceased), Richard Gonzales (Arian), Roy Metzgar, Iris Vallejos (Rick), Brian Metzgar (deceased), 11 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life is pending. Please visit our online guestbook for Bill at www.FrenchFunerals.com Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close