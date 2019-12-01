William T. Matlock
Age 93, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Survived by his wife, Rosie, children grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation, Wednesday December 4, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Strong Thorne Funeral Home, 1100 Coal Ave SE. Funeral Services will be held Thursday December 5, 2019, 11:00 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1509 Edith SE, Final Resting place, Fairview Memorial Park. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019