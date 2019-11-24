|
William Williford Vickers, Colonel (Ret.) USAF
William Williford Vickers, Colonel, (Ret.) USAF, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM, at age 83. He was born in his ancestral home in Madison, GA on September 3, 1936 to Erdelle Baldwin Williford and William Moody Vickers.
Vic grew up in Madison, GA, and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, GA in 1959 with a degree in Industrial Management. He attended GA Tech on a football scholarship and played for Bobby Dodd. Vic was a member of ATO fraternity. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force in May 1960. His duty assignments included a NATO organization, 4th Allied Tactical AF at Ramstein, Germany, where he also served as General Gabe Disosway's aide de camp.
In 1966, Vic was stationed at Bolling AFB in Washington, D.C. as Chief of Supply, 1100th Air Base Wing. His next assignment was with the joint U.S. military assistance group Korea working with the U.S. Embassy, Dept. of Defense, and the Republic of Korea Ministry of National Defense.
He was Commander and Chief of Supply at Tan Son Nhut Air Base Republic of Vietnam from 1972 until March of 1973, and closed this supply account when the Peace Treaty was signed. Vic went on to Headquarters Military Airlift Command, Scott AFB, IL, then to Kirtland AFB, NM, and to Peterson AFB in Colorado Springs where he was a member of the 1st Space Support Group.
In retirement, Vic enjoyed golf and had seven holes-in-one at courses around the world.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Donna Phillips Vickers; his son, William W. Vickers, Jr. and his wife, Janice of Newport Beach, CA; daughter Valerie Atkins and her husband Mark, of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren, Morgan Atkins of Anchorage, AK, Courtney Atkins of Phoenix, AZ, and Brandon Atkins of Phoenix, AZ.
A private Graveside Service has taken place at Santa Fe National Cemetery with Military Honors.
A Reception will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Please visit our online guestbook for Vic at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019