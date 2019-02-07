Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Willie Garley



Guillermo (Willie) Garley, age 84, born in Torreon, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Mr. Garley is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Reina Garley, their children, Suzanne Nevarez and husband, Felipe, Robert Garley and Christine, Cathy Chavez and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Erica Lynn Garley, Vincent Martinez, Crystal Garley, Felipe Nevarez, Amber Garley, Isaac Nevarez and Lisha, Rayanna Chavez and Kyle, Elizabeth Nevarez, Alyssa Martinez and husband Moses; sister-in-law, Frances Garley. Mr. Garley was preceded in death by his parents, Elias and Claudita Garley and his siblings. Mr. Garley spent his entire career as a truck driver. He was a devoted member of the local Teamsters Union with a perfect record for 33 years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Harmony Home Health Care and to his nurses,



Tamar and Sabrina for their loving care. A visitation will be Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at San Jose Mission Catholic Church, 2110 Los Luceros Rd. NW, with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Felipe Nevarez, Isaac Nevarez, Elias Garley, Pete Garley, Teddy Sanchez and Nash Baca. Please visit:



Gabaldon Mortuary



1000 Old Coors Dr. SW



(505) 243-7861



