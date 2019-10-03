Willie H. Archuleta
Willie H. Archuleta, age 77, born January 6th, 1942 in Corona, NM and passed away on September 27th, 2019 in Albuquerque. He is preceded in death by his parents; Manuela Nellie Torres Archuleta and Antonio Archuleta, his sisters; Gloria Archuleta Morgan and Ann Archuleta- Davidson, step-father; Shorty Lueras. He is survived by son; Ralph K. Archuleta, and step-son; Robert R. Lucero. His siblings; Mary Archuleta-Rhodes, Antonio "Tony" Archuleta, step-brothers; Charlie Lueras and Joe Lueras. Step-niece; Gloria A. Lucero, niece; Kendra Barlett -McDaniel. Step-nephew; Larry S. Archuleta. Willie is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Rosary will be held Friday October 4th, 2019 at 7 p.m., 225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 10;30
a.m., 309 Stover St. SW, Albuquerque, NM. Burial will be at Mt. Calvery Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. "One day God will sooth every hurt, wipe away every tear". Rev. 2-14
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019