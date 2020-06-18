Willie John Speer
Willie John Speer



Willie "John" Speer, 54, of Cleveland, OH passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital Downtown in Albuquerque, NM. John was born on August 10, 1965. Known for his charismatic personality and infectious smile, John had a love for fishing, video games, basketball, and movies.

John is preceded in death by his biological mother, Carole Speer and his son, Marcus Speer. He is survived by his father, Willie Speer and mother, Beverley Speer, of Cleveland; siblings Michael Speer and his wife, Natalia, of Herndon and sister Laurie Speer-Lewers, of Cleveland; previous spouse, Helen Speer, of Albuquerque, children; Tywanna Nickerson, of Cleveland and Shaun Speer and his Husband John, of Las Vegas, stepchildren; Johnathan McCumber of Aliquippa and Alissa Trujillo and her husband Mathew, of Albuquerque; eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many other relatives and friends.

John's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who he interacted with.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
