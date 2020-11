Willie Martinez







Willie Martinez, 66, a resident of Alb, NM passed away on November 3, 2020. Mr. Martinez is survived by his children son Willie Martinez Jr. wife Cristina, daughter Christina Apodaca husband Johnny.Sisters Vera, Josie, Patricia husband Raymond, Mary Ann husband Raymond, Celina, Melissa husband Donnie; and many other extended family members. Grandchildren Benito, Raymond, Gabriel, Felicia, Adriana, Ariah, Mario, Enrique, Olyvia and Nicholas, great-grandchild Janessa. Mr Martinez was preceded in death by parents Isidro and Sally, brothers Luther, Isidro Jr, Sam and Lorenzo; sisters Bernadette & Veronica.



Mass will be held on Tuesday Nov. 24th, 2020 at 10 am at Journey City Church, 300 Menaul NE with interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery curbside viewing only. Space limited to 60 people Please allow immediate family first; everyone entering must wear a mask.





