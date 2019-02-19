Willis J. Berry







Willis J. Berry, age 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, February 15th, 2019. Willis was born at home near Dustin and Stuart, Nebraska on May 10, 1935. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed a forty year career with Farm Credit in Nebraska, Iowa and Georgia. He will be remembered as a strong and loving family man, as a man of faith, for his integrity, honesty, good humor, generosity and service towards others. Willis is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Richard Berry and wife Maria; his daughter, Laura and husband Jonathan Stevenson; his grandsons, Scott Stevenson, Jacob Berry and Mitchell Stevenson. Willis was preceded in death by his father and mother, Rollo and Ethel Berry; and infant brother Roland. A Memorial Service and Reception will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Valparaiso Cemetery, Valparaiso, NE. To celebrate the life of Willis Berry, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a in his name.



