Willy Roesler
Willy Roesler, age 94, devoted family member and father of one son, has passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was known to be a devoted husband to his late wife, Anita and committed to his friends and family members throughout his life.
He is survived by one son, Michael Anthony; granddaughter, Cassandra Lynn; and grandson, Brian Joseph. He enjoyed socializing with many of his German friends including playing cards and games with his late wife. Willy and Anita had a wonderful 54-year marriage and enjoyed traveling with their dog in their motor home for many years.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020