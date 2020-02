Willy RoeslerWilly Roesler, age 94, devoted family member and father of one son, has passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was known to be a devoted husband to his late wife, Anita and committed to his friends and family members throughout his life.He is survived by one son, Michael Anthony; granddaughter, Cassandra Lynn; and grandson, Brian Joseph. He enjoyed socializing with many of his German friends including playing cards and games with his late wife. Willy and Anita had a wonderful 54-year marriage and enjoyed traveling with their dog in their motor home for many years.Please visit our online guestbook for Willy at