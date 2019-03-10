Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Brandenburg Lachmann. View Sign

Wilma Brandenburg Lachmann







Wilma Brandenburg Lachmann passed away from this earth to everlasting life with her God and Savior at age 100 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home at La Vida Llena in Albuquerque. She was a caring, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was born to Harvey and Laura Brandenburg on May 12, 1918 in their Fish Creek, KY farm home. Wilma was educated in Berea, KY and received her Bachelor's Degree from Berea College in 1939. She earned her Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Michigan in 1950. Wilma started her professional career as a teacher at Berea High School, and in 1941 moved to Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon. In 1946 she moved to Farmington, MI and served as high school librarian. There she met the love of her life, Ken Lachmann. They were married in Danforth Chapel at Berea College on August 9, 1952. They were blessed with a son and two daughters, Peter, Heidi and Karla. In 1967, the family moved to Albuquerque, NM where Wilma served as librarian of Valley High School until her retirement in 1984. Wilma served on the Farmington Township Library Board and was a charter member of the local American Association of University Woman. She was a member of several Lutheran churches where she taught Sunday School, served as librarian, and was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Wilma was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crafts, flower arranging, playing cards, especially bridge with the "poker ladies," and of course, reading. She treasured being in the woods and in any garden. Her greatest joy was caring for her family and everyone else. After retirement, she relished summer living at the family cabin in the Brazos Mountains. She volunteered at Carrie Tingley Hospital, Veterans Medical Center, and for many years, The Storehouse. Upon being diagnosed with dementia, she and her husband moved to La Vida Llena Retirement Community. The family truly appreciate the loving care she received there during her long illness. Wilma is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ken; children, Peter (Lisa) and Heidi; grandsons, PJ and Jeremy; sisters-in-law, Naomi Brandenburg and Marcia (Dan) French; brother-in-law, Paul Lachmann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Karla; siblings, Edith (Eddie) King, Mildred Brandenburg, Lowell (Rose) Brandenburg, Miriam Wann, Glendon Brandenburg, and Hildred Hart; siblings in-law, Doris Lachmann, Wilma (Bernie) Bennink, Gordon Lachmann, and Myrna (Hilmar) Pike. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Vida Llena (Carter Hall), 10501 Lagrima de Oro Rd. NE, with Pastor Carol Clark officiating. Wilma will be laid to rest in the Sandia Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Storehouse, 106 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019

