Wilma Brandenburg Lachmann
Wilma Brandenburg Lachmann passed away from this earth to everlasting life with her God and Savior at age 100 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at La Vida Llena (Carter Hall), 10501 Lagrima de Oro Rd. NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Wilma at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019