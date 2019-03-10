Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Doris Ferrell. View Sign

Wilma "Doris" Ferrell, dedicated wife, mother, sister and friend, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 85 after a long struggle with dementia. Doris was known for her unwavering strength and integrity. She spent 43 years of her life caring for others as a Registered Nurse in Ventura County, CA. She was beloved as "Doris the Nurse" working with the longtime family practitioner, Noble Powell, MD. After 33 years as Dr. Powell's assistant, she retired in 1995 to Yreka in Northern California. Doris married Donald Ferrell in 1954 in Camarillo, CA. They spent the next 44 years living in Oxnard. They retired to Yreka, in 1998. Don passed away in 2004 after 49 years of marriage.



Doris is survived by her only son, Lyle Ferrell of Albuquerque, NM; and by four sisters, Wilene Dean of North Carolina, Martha Overman of California, Joyce Lafreniere of Montana, and Royce Hamilton of California. Doris also leaves behind many cherished nieces and nephews spread across the country. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nelda Conkin; and brother, Weston "Sonny" Rucker.



A Remembrance will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Sandia Senior Suites, 303 San Mateo Blvd. NE. Interment of Doris' cremated remains will take place at a later date in Livingston, MT beside her husband, Don.



