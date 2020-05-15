Winifred Veltkamp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Veltkamp



Winifred Veltkamp died peacefully in Albuquerque, NM, on May 10, 2020. She is survived by her children: Sandy Veltkamp, Meri Beth Hillard (Claire), Gayla Darrah (Mike), and Tim Veltkamp (Tatia); grandchildren: Jessica Morris (Tim), Kelsey Davis (Blake), CJ Hillard (Ann Marie), Spencer Veltkamp, Ryan Veltkamp, Justyn Veltkamp; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Sally, Hudson, and Jack; sisters Martina, Mary Ann and Gert; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Veltkamp; parents John and Anna Bykerk and siblings Arie, Adrianna, Cornelius and Gerald.

She served 40 years with her husband in the Christian Reformed Church. Her gift of hospitality was an inspiration and she will forever be in our hearts.

A private family graveside service is planned. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Beehive Four Hills and Presbyterian Hospice. Donations may be made in her memory to Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 4800 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110; Beehive Four Hills, 13450 Wenonah Ave SE, Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM, 87123; and/or Presbyterian Health Care Foundation (designate Hospice), PO Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM, 87125.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved