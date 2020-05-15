Winifred Veltkamp







Winifred Veltkamp died peacefully in Albuquerque, NM, on May 10, 2020. She is survived by her children: Sandy Veltkamp, Meri Beth Hillard (Claire), Gayla Darrah (Mike), and Tim Veltkamp (Tatia); grandchildren: Jessica Morris (Tim), Kelsey Davis (Blake), CJ Hillard (Ann Marie), Spencer Veltkamp, Ryan Veltkamp, Justyn Veltkamp; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Sally, Hudson, and Jack; sisters Martina, Mary Ann and Gert; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Veltkamp; parents John and Anna Bykerk and siblings Arie, Adrianna, Cornelius and Gerald.



She served 40 years with her husband in the Christian Reformed Church. Her gift of hospitality was an inspiration and she will forever be in our hearts.



A private family graveside service is planned. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Beehive Four Hills and Presbyterian Hospice. Donations may be made in her memory to Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, 4800 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87110; Beehive Four Hills, 13450 Wenonah Ave SE, Bldg 2, Albuquerque, NM, 87123; and/or Presbyterian Health Care Foundation (designate Hospice), PO Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM, 87125.





