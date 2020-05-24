Winn Brooke







Winn Brooke passed away from natural causes at age 94 on May 20 in a Chicago area assisted living facility with her daughter by her side. Her husband, Chet, preceded her in death. Her daughter Cindy and son Chester succeed her.



Although born into poverty in rural New Mexico, her fierce intellect, love of nature and above all passion to create allowed her to live a fulfilled life. After graduating from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Art Education she taught Art in the Roxana, Illinois community school district. She left teaching to pursue her passion for painting. Upon Chet's retirement they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she continued to paint as well as hiking in the mountains with the senior groups. She especially treasured her time painting plein air at Ghost Ranch.





