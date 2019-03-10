Witt B. Harwell

Witt B. Harwell Jr., born 12/24/26 passed 2/24/2019. He is survived by his wife Ruth, of 68 years and 7 months, children: Mark, Nino, and Jon, his brother Jack Harwell and sister Leta Roper, his 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by Melvin and Sharon. Services will be held March 16, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Mesa View UNC, 4701 Montano Rd N.W.
