Witt B. Harwell Jr.
|
Witt B. Harwell Jr., born 12/24/26 passed 2/24/2019. He is survived by his wife Ruth, of 68 years and 7 months, children: Mark, Nino, and Jon, his brother Jack Harwell and sister Leta Roper, his 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by Melvin and Sharon. Services will be held March 16, 2019 10:30 a.m. at Mesa View UNC, 4701 Montano Rd N.W.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019