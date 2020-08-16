Wycliffe V. Butler







Passed away



peacefully from heart failure at the age of 89, in Albuquerque, NM on 08/07/2020. He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri and his family settled in Albuquerque. His family built and operated the Tesuque Drive In Theatre. Wick worked at the theatre as a film projectionist. Wick graduated from Albuquerque High School, earned a degree from UNM in Business Administration and Physics. He joined the Air Force Reserves as a 1st Lieutenant as a buyer and purchaser of training films. He met his wife, Joyce, an artist, at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton Ohio. Wick worked as a realtor while attending UNM Law School. Wick graduated from Law School and passed the NM Bar exam and opened his law practice in 1961, where he continued to practice law for 59 years. Wick's son, Stewart Butler, who is also an attorney joined Wick in his law practice in 1994. Attorney, Stewart Butler will continue to operate and represent the law firm's clients at Butler & Butler. Wick was a member of the NM Bar Association, Estate Planning Council and NM Trial Lawyers Association. Wick was a well known family and estate planning attorney. He and Joyce were avid tennis players at Four Hills and Tanoan Country Clubs. Wick and Joyce regularly attended church at the Aquinas Newman Center. Wick and Joyce operated " Joyce of Hawaii" a Hawaiian women's wear dress shop in Winrock in Albuquerque in the 1980's and were members of the NM Advertising Federation.



Wick loved reading, cooking and eating dark chocolate. Wick was known for his humor and funny, but bad, jokes and sharing his wealth of knowledge and his views of the latest book he was reading.



He is preceded in death by his parents Clifford Butler and Helen Butler and his sister Bonnylu Schuh. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Joyce C. Butler; his daughter, Dr. Renee Butler-Lewis and her spouse Janine Brunjes; and his grandsons, Erik Lewis and Jeffery Lewis; Wick's son, Stewart Butler, Esq. and his family, wife Tammy Butler PharmD and her daughter, Mariah Jassman; Wick's niece Jenny Barkovic and nephew Kurt Schuh and their families.



Wick, as a former armed services veteran will be interred at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. Services will be scheduled at a later time due to COVID 19 for his many friends and family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store