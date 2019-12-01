Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda Marie Gradi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yolanda Marie Gradi







Yolanda (Yoli) M. Gradi of Albuquerque, 72, passed away October 19, 2019 after an illness. She is survived by her husband Paul Hass and siblings Arthur, Anita and Enrico Gradi (Monica Abeita) and nephew Lorenzo Gradi of Albuquerque. She is also survived by stepchildren William Hass, Catherine Mouat (Nikos) and grandchildren Diego, Jack and Sophie, of Seattle. She leaves behind many beloved relatives and friends including her cousin Catherine Gradi and dearest friend Dixe Pintler. Yoli was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Teofila Gradi and her sister Theresa of Los Ranchos.



The oldest of five children, Yoli was born in Albuquerque on July 5, 1947 and attended Valley High School and the University of New Mexico. In her early twenties, she left Albuquerque for San Francisco and traveled across the country and to Spain and Morocco in the sidecar of a BMW motorcycle. Upon her return to the US, Yoli took up residence in Seattle where she became co-proprietor of a popular restaurant named Cafe Los Gatos. She later graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Art History. In 1990, she met her husband Paul Hass, a retired music instructor and guitar maker. With their close circle of friends and shared a love of the arts, Yoli and Paul enjoyed a vibrant life in Seattle. Later they moved back to Albuquerque where Yoli worked for city's Senior Services Department and pursued a new interest in jewelry and card making.



Yoli was an extremely intelligent person with a huge variety of interests. She was a lover of the arts, especially opera. She was an avid reader and great storyteller. She always had time to talk and listen. Her advice was sterling and she will be profoundly missed.



Memorial reception will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hotel Albuquerque at 1:00 PM



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close