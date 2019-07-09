Yolanda Pacheco (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-984-8600
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
t 417 Agua Fria Street,
Santa Fe, NM
Obituary
Yolanda Nieves Pacheco

September 19, 1951 â€"

July 3, 2019



Adventurer,

Mother, feminist, grandma, warri-

or, guide. She

was born on September 19, 1951, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She attended the Loretta Academy until it was merged

with St. Michael's High School and was part of the first co-ed graduating class of St. Michael's in 1969.

She worked with the Bureau of Land Management, moving her way up to becoming a computer systems analyst and ultimately retiring from this position.

Yolanda enjoyed river rafting, motorcycle riding, reading, taking trips with family, and sharing her power with those around her. She was a fierce and free spirit taking life head on making sure everyone around her enjoyed the adventure.

On July 3, 2019, Yolanda lost her battle with uterine cancer less than a year after being diagnosed. She was surrounded by family when she met her mother (Eva Pacheco), her father (Carlos Pacheco), and her nephew (Trevor Skrupskis) who proceeded her in death.

Yolanda was the heart of her family, ensuring everyone was supported and loved. She is survived by

her partner of over 20

years, Ernest Sanchez, who had been taking care of her for the past year with love and compassion; grandson, Aaron Myles Galindo of Olympia, Washington, who she referred to as "Sangre de mi Corazon"; daughters, Andrea Sanchez-Turner, of Vancouver, Washington, and Alejandrina Lanoue of Taos, who ensured their mom was comfortable

and respected; son-in-law,

Charles Turner along with grand-dogs (Cherry

Blossom, Ronin

and Frank);

brother, Carlos

Pacheco of Santa Fe, who remembers fondly and with laughter all the trouble she got him into growing up; sisters, Michelle Skrupskis of Albuquerque, and Diana Pacheco of Santa Fe, who came and held their sister's hand during the last few days, singing to her and keeping her surrounded by joy; nieces, Iliana Pacheco, and Vivian Skrupskis, nephew and god-son, Douglas Pacheco, all of Denver; and god-daughter Madison Barker of Albuquerque.

She had many friends and family beyond these few and will be deeply missed by all of them.

Many felt the warmth of Yolanda and accompanied her on her adventures

from Zion National Park to Orcas Island. She was the life of the party and the guide to help others move beyond their comfort zone and recognize their power.

A rosary will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:00 pm, at Bernardinelli's Family Funeral Service, located at 1399 Luisa Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico. A Funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish located at 417 Agua Fria Street,

Santa Fe.

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests that

donations be made to the Cancer Foundation for

New Mexico in Yolanda's name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 9, 2019
