Yvette Marie Bittner
Yvette Marie
Bittner
(LeMieux), 75, of Edgewood, NM
was born August 12, 1943 in Cook County, IL to parents Heliodore and Mary
(Evans) LeMieux. She passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.
Raised in Chicago, IL and moved to NM in 1970, after completing her Masters' Degree in La Crosse, WI. Yvette was a P.E. and Health Science Educator for over 30 years, mostly at Sandia High School in Albuquerque, NM. Yvette is survived by her loving husband, Carl Bittner; her children, Heather (Rob) Capps Drager and Wryan (Stepha-
nie) Wynn Capps; grandchildren, Brendan and
Hayden Drager, Ashton
and Ainsley Capps;
brothers,
Wayne LeMieux
of Rio Rancho
and Larry
LeMieux of
Scottsdale, AZ.
Previous mar-
riages to Wynn Capps and William Robison,
both of Albuquerque, NM.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Daniels Family Funeral
Services - Sara Chapel,
4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a
condolence please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019