Yvette M. Bittner

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Obituary
Yvette Marie Bittner



Yvette Marie

Bittner

(LeMieux), 75, of Edgewood, NM

was born August 12, 1943 in Cook County, IL to parents Heliodore and Mary

(Evans) LeMieux. She passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.

Raised in Chicago, IL and moved to NM in 1970, after completing her Masters' Degree in La Crosse, WI. Yvette was a P.E. and Health Science Educator for over 30 years, mostly at Sandia High School in Albuquerque, NM. Yvette is survived by her loving husband, Carl Bittner; her children, Heather (Rob) Capps Drager and Wryan (Stepha-

nie) Wynn Capps; grandchildren, Brendan and

Hayden Drager, Ashton

and Ainsley Capps;

brothers,

Wayne LeMieux

of Rio Rancho

and Larry

LeMieux of

Scottsdale, AZ.

Previous mar-

riages to Wynn Capps and William Robison,

both of Albuquerque, NM.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., at Daniels Family Funeral

Services - Sara Chapel,

4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM 87124. To view information or leave a

condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019
