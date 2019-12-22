|
|
Yvonne Wash
Yvonne Wash, 62, was called to her eternal resting place on December 12, 2019. She was born September 11, 1957, in Sumter, SC. Yvonne worked in the medical field assisting others throughout her life, only stopping to raise her children in between. She received a Bachelor of University Studies degree from the University of New Mexico in 2007 and worked as a certified nursing assistant until her passing. She is survived by her mother Ida Sanchez, sister Tillie Tafoya, ex-husband Vardaman Wash, children Frank, Joseph, and Jasmine Wash, and grandchildren Jericho and Jedidiah Horner, and Violet Wash.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at French University Chapel, 1111 University Blvd NE, Abq, NM 87102. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial at 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Abq, NM 87107.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019