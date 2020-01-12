Z. Pilar Sanches







Z. Pilar Sanches 85, was taken home on Jan. 4, 2020 to nestle in the arms of Jesus, our Lord and Savior.



He was preceded in death by his parents Vicente and Ramona Sanchez, and a brother, Milton.



He is survived by his wife Penny Sanches, two sons Marcos Lewis and Miguel Sanchez, two sisters Angie Carlson and Patricia Flavian, one brother Jerry Sanchez, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



As per his wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date, with internment in Santa Fe National Cemetery.



Pilar served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War Conflict. He was a quiet, caring and loving man who was also a talented artist. He will be missed, but not forgotten.



