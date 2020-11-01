Zachary Casaus







Zachary Casaus, passed suddenly on Sunday, October 25, 2020, after a private and difficult battle with mental illness.



Zach loved



animals, snowboarding, and Gucci. Zach was pursuing his bachelor's in Business at NMHU and was looking forward to a great snowboarding season.



He is survived by his mother, Theresa; father, Greg; sisters, Natalie and Casey; nana, Annie; grandpa, Pete; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and his pug Appa. Zach loved his family deeply through good times and hard times.



He battled difficulties quietly and fought to keep them from defining who he was.



Services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 10:00a.m. at Vista Verde Memorial Park, interment to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Zach's name to NAMI New Mexico. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St.,



(505) 866-9992.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store