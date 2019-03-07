Zafer Riza Onor
"Zaf" Onor, 49, of Albuquerque, NM died March 4th at home with his family. His passions were his family, physics, guitar, and youth soccer. The son of Guzey Kamozut and Altug Onor. Survivors include his wife Lisa, his son Paul, his daughter Shadiya, and sister Ceylan. Memorial contributions for a Tribute Park Bench may be sent to his wife.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 7, 2019