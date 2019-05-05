Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zelda Danziger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zelda Danziger







Zelda Danziger left the world a little more beautiful than how she found it. She was born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY and died peacefully April 2, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Sylvan Bloom, in WWII and her parents, Annette and Morris Bloom.



She is survived by her three children, Sydney, of Cedar Crest, NM.; Alan (and wife Elizabeth) of Venice, CA; and Lee (and wife Julianna) of Woodstock, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Micha of Boston, MA; Emmaunah of Los Angeles, CA; Ariella of Jerusalem, Israel; and Sarah of NYC. She was also great-grandmother to eight. Other surviving family members include cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service to honor Zelda will be held for family and friends on Sunday, May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the home she designed. The family has asked that friends and family make a donation to their favorite charity in her name.



Zelda DanzigerZelda Danziger left the world a little more beautiful than how she found it. She was born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY and died peacefully April 2, 2019 at her home in Albuquerque. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Sylvan Bloom, in WWII and her parents, Annette and Morris Bloom.She is survived by her three children, Sydney, of Cedar Crest, NM.; Alan (and wife Elizabeth) of Venice, CA; and Lee (and wife Julianna) of Woodstock, NY. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Micha of Boston, MA; Emmaunah of Los Angeles, CA; Ariella of Jerusalem, Israel; and Sarah of NYC. She was also great-grandmother to eight. Other surviving family members include cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service to honor Zelda will be held for family and friends on Sunday, May 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the home she designed. The family has asked that friends and family make a donation to their favorite charity in her name. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close