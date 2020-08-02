Zella Mae HammondZella MaeHammond left us on Saturdaymorning, July 25, 2020 after a lengthy farewell. She died altogether too soon, having reached her 100th birthday just barely four months ago on April 1. She was born in 1920 in Baca County, CO in a dugout in the most barren and desolate part of the state. She was a nurse during World War II. Along with her late husband Clifford Hammond, she farmed and then owned a gas station/trailer park in Illinois, homesteaded in Idaho and became well known in Albuquerque as the owners of Cliff's Amusement Park. The old-timers will remember its early incarnation as Uncle Cliff's Familyland or even earlier when it was known as Uncle Cliff's Kiddyland. She had also been quite active in the Albuquerque chapter of the League of Women Voters, Bible Study Fellowship, and at Temple Baptist Church. She has been a resident of Albuquerque since March 9, 1958. Zella is survived by two children, Linda Hays (Gary) of Albuquerque and Carl (Susie), who currently lives in Santiago, Chile; four grandchildren, Justin Hays (Donnietta) and Tracy Velasquez of Albuquerque, Althea Logan (Sunil) of Austin, TX, and Jordan Hammond of Oakland, CA; as well as five great-grandchildren, Tamara and Jaimie Olive, Selena, Serenity and Xavier Hays; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordynn and Joey Filip. She leaves behind a legendary legacy of kindness, generosity, warmth, and love which will live eternally in the hearts of her beloved progeny. Private family services were held. Please visit our online guestbook for Zella at