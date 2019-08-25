Zelma Finley Wilson
Zelma Finley
Wilson (Peachy),
born December
22, 1917, passed
away peacefully
on August 6, 2019 at the age of 101. She was
predeceased by
her parents, Jo-
seph and Avis
Sweeney, hus-
bands Howard
Finley and John
Wilson, sons Howard Jr.
and Skip Finley, and granddaughter Meghan Ahearne.
Zelma married Howard in 1937 and together they raised seven children. Howard called her Peachy, and she was known as GramPeachy by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Peachy by many of her friends. After Howard's death, in 1983, she married John Wilson. They were mar-
ried until his
death in 1994.
Zelma loved her forty year career as a pediatric
nurse. She
worked in pediatric practices in Albuquerque and Dallas.
She is survived by her five daughters, Jeannine
Crabtree Stoll (Guenther), Cecelia Mager, Judy Jeffrey (Will), Mary Lombardi (Tom), and Kathy Clinton (Paul). She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren.
A family service was held in Dallas where she was laid to rest next to her husband, Howard Finley.
