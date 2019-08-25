Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zelma Finley Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Zelma Finley Wilson







Zelma Finley



Wilson (Peachy),



born December



22, 1917, passed



away peacefully



on August 6, 2019 at the age of 101. She was



predeceased by



her parents, Jo-



seph and Avis



Sweeney, hus-



bands Howard



Finley and John



Wilson, sons Howard Jr.



and Skip Finley, and granddaughter Meghan Ahearne.



Zelma married Howard in 1937 and together they raised seven children. Howard called her Peachy, and she was known as GramPeachy by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Peachy by many of her friends. After Howard's death, in 1983, she married John Wilson. They were mar-



ried until his



death in 1994.



Zelma loved her forty year career as a pediatric



nurse. She



worked in pediatric practices in Albuquerque and Dallas.



She is survived by her five daughters, Jeannine



Crabtree Stoll (Guenther), Cecelia Mager, Judy Jeffrey (Will), Mary Lombardi (Tom), and Kathy Clinton (Paul). She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren.



A family service was held in Dallas where she was laid to rest next to her husband, Howard Finley.



Zelma Finley WilsonZelma FinleyWilson (Peachy),born December22, 1917, passedaway peacefullyon August 6, 2019 at the age of 101. She waspredeceased byher parents, Jo-seph and AvisSweeney, hus-bands HowardFinley and JohnWilson, sons Howard Jr.and Skip Finley, and granddaughter Meghan Ahearne.Zelma married Howard in 1937 and together they raised seven children. Howard called her Peachy, and she was known as GramPeachy by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Peachy by many of her friends. After Howard's death, in 1983, she married John Wilson. They were mar-ried until hisdeath in 1994.Zelma loved her forty year career as a pediatricnurse. Sheworked in pediatric practices in Albuquerque and Dallas.She is survived by her five daughters, JeannineCrabtree Stoll (Guenther), Cecelia Mager, Judy Jeffrey (Will), Mary Lombardi (Tom), and Kathy Clinton (Paul). She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, and fifteen great-great grandchildren.A family service was held in Dallas where she was laid to rest next to her husband, Howard Finley. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close