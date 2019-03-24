Zenaida Olguin Kursch
Zenaida Olguin Kursch, age 102, entered into rest
Monday, March 18, 2019.
Final prayers and commendation will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Albuquerque, NM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. George Funeral Home, Aiken, SC 29801.
