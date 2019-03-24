Zenaida Olguin Kursch

Obituary
Zenaida Olguin Kursch



Zenaida Olguin Kursch, age 102, entered into rest

Monday, March 18, 2019.

Final prayers and commendation will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Albuquerque, NM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM. George Funeral Home, Aiken, SC 29801.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
