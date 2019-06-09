Zoe Gail Walton

Zoe G. Walton, 70, passed away May 22, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Hildi Grace Plunkett, of London, England, nephew Rick Walton (Vicki), great nephew Angelo, great niece Jenny Walton, all of Cape May Courthouse, NJ, sister-in-law Ann Walton of Philadelphia and cousin Marian Sminkley of Elizabeth, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rodger Walton. There will be a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at First Unitarian Church, Comanche and Carlisle. Please visit our online guestbook for Zoe at www.danielsfuneral.com
