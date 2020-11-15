Zoilo Victor DominguezZoilo Victor DomÃ­nguez, 81 years old, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 7:47 p.m. with his family holding his hands and telling him how much he was loved. Zoilo is survived by his wife of 53 years, Angela Viola DomÃ­nguez; his eldest daughter, PÃ­a Aurelia Salazar and husband JesÃºs Salazar and their children TÃ©a and Diego; his youngest daughter, Reta Isabel DomÃ­nguez and her children Zoilo and Aurelia; his two sisters in Argentina, Reta Paz DomÃ­nguez and Isabel PÃ©rez DomÃ­nguez; nieces, MarÃ­a Isabel Paz DomÃ­nguez, MarÃ­a Carolina Paz DomÃ­nguez, MarÃ­a Alejandra Paz DomÃ­nguez, Patricia PÃ©rez DomÃ­nguez, Ana MarÃ­a PÃ©rez DomÃ­nguez and nieces and nephews in the United States. Zoilo was preceded in death by his father, Jose Santiago DomÃ­nguez, his mother, Aurelia Rosario Rabuffetti DomÃ­nguez, and his infant son, Zoilo Felipe.Zoilo was born in Santiago del Estero, Argentina on Sunday, January 1, 1939. His father died when he was four years old and his mother, Aurelia, moved the family to San Miguel de TucumÃ¡n. He started playing basketball at age 15, for Club San Martin and later Club All Boys in TucumÃ¡n. In 1963, Zoilo made the Argentine National Team and played in the World Championship in Brazil. Zoilo played so well, he was offered a basketball scholarship to play and study in the United States.Zoilo arrived in Albuquerque, NM in October 1963 to play basketball for the Don's at St. Joseph's College, later the University of Albuquerque, not knowing any English. His freshman year, he broke the school's shooting and rebounding records. Zoilo was named NAIA All-American honorable mention in 1965 and First Team All-District and All-American in 1966. He had a standout basketball career, playing over 100 games in college, averaging 23 points and 17 rebounds a game. Zoilo was named TucumÃ¡n's 100 sport's idols in a book by VÃ­ctor F. Lupo. Zoilo graduated in 1968 with a B.A. in physical education.On April Fool's Day, 1967, Zoilo married Angela Viola Rael and decided to reside permanently in the United States. He was an extremely devoted son to his mother Aurelia in TucumÃ¡n writing her letters every single day. Zoilo took his daughters PÃ­a and Reta to Argentina often to know their Abuelita Aurelia and where he maintained life-long friendships.Zoilo worked as superintendent for Bob Rutherford Construction Company for 31 years and was known for his demand for hard work and attention to detail. After retirement, he maintained a home in Argentina where he wintered every year, sitting in outdoor cafes, meeting old friends, and going to asados. Zoilo was greatly loved on two continents and was missed whenever he left one for the other. In 1989, Zoilo became a citizen of the USA while maintaining citizenship in Argentina.Zoilo was unforgettable. Handsome yet extremely imposing - a giant not only in stature but in the size of his heart. "Babu," adored his daughters and grandchildren and loved them unconditionally. For them, he would do and build anything, including masonry walls, life-size trial exhibits, cook homemade Italian salsa, store live goats in his garage no questions asked, drive grandchildren from school and sports and run many errands on their behalf. Zoilo was also extremely strong and coordinated and would entertain family by riding a bicycle backwards or walking on his hands. While he could be intimidating, Zoilo was the man who called to ensure you arrived at your destination safely, visited you in the hospital, and took the homeless blankets and food in freezing weather. A compulsive protector, he never stopped reminding his adult daughters to "Lock the Doors!" He had the funniest sense of humor, making everyone laugh, even when they didn't understand his jokes.Zoilo lived life on his own terms. Despite debilitating lung illnesses, Zoilo remained strong and proud to the very end. While he loved to help everyone, Zoilo had a very hard time accepting help. He was very grateful for all the care provided by his loving family, especially for his devoted wife "Bayola" and for delicious meals cooked by his adored son-in-law, JesÃºs.Zoilo wished to be cremated. His ashes will be divided between Sile, New Mexico and in TucumÃ¡n. A Memorial in Zoilo's honor, with Argentine tangos, Malbec and Milanesa, will be held in Albuquerque next summer and in Argentina, December 2021, to celebrate a man who will always be remembered and enormously missed.Please visit our online guest book for Zoilo at